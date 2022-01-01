Chinatown Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS
283 Ashland Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
283 Ashland Rd
Mansfield OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cypress Cellars at Hudson & Essex
Don't forget to grab a bottle of wine.
Dairy Land
Serving delicious treats since 1947!
Mansfield Family Restaurant
Mansfield Family Restaurants has been serving up our delicious Homemade Specials and Soups Since 1970.
We believe that our dedicated workers and delicious home cooked meals will have you satisfied and eager to return!
Kelly'S
Come in and enjoy!