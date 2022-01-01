Chino restaurants you'll love
Sunright Tea Studio
3902 Grand Ave A, Chino
|Popular items
|Jasmine Milk Tea
|$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
|Sunright Fruit Tea
|$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
|Hokkaido Milk Tea
|$4.95
Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea
Cafe 86 - Chino
4110 Edison Ave # 109, Chino
|Popular items
|Ube Butter Bars
|$3.75
Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!
|Halo Halo
|$7.75
Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.
|Ube Crinkles
|$2.95
Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!
Yoshiharu Ramen
4004 Grand Ave #C, Chino
|Popular items
|Spicy Miso LV2
|$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
|Tonkotsu Miso
|$14.50
Pork bone broth with miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, wakame and sesame seeds
|Tonkotsu Black
|$15.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, roasted black garlic oil and sesame seeds
Wingman Kitchen
4024 Grand Ave., Chino
|Popular items
|CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.79
|CHEESY WINGS
|$10.79
|WING PLATE
|$13.95
Chino
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino
|Popular items
|Casa Burrito
|$11.00
Our most popular burrito! Filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, chicken, beef tinga, chile verde or chorizo 10.00 (Make it wet +2.00)
|Carne En Su Jugo
|$18.00
Our most recommended specialty dish on the menu! This dish is originally
served in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Savory authentic broth containing tender
premium beef, whole cooked beans, chives, cilantro and bacon bits. Served
with homemade corn or flour tortillas
|Tacos de Barbacoa
|$14.00
Two crispy grilled corn tortillas filled with our slow cooked tender spiced beef. Served with a factory broth, onion, cilantro and our macho salsa
We recommend adding cheese!
Papachino's Grill & Greens
14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO
|Popular items
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.49
Grilled Chicken over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled blackened salmon over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots
|White Roughy
|$11.99
Mild flavor, medium-firm texture. Great with lemon butter sauce.
R & R Breakfast Spot
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A, Chino
|Popular items
|Specialty Lemonade
|$6.50
Our Freshly Squeezed Lemonades. Our Most Popular Item!
|Breakfast Burger
|$15.50
Our Best Selling Burger comes with Seasoned Ground Beef Patty, Cheese, Bacon, Hash Browns, Ketchup and Egg on a Toasted Bun served with Fries (upgrades available)
|Hattie
|$15.50
Choice of Bacon or Sausage (upgrades available, served with Pancakes, or Waffle, or French Toast (upgrades available, with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available)
Chophouse 363
6939 Schaefer Ave, Chino
Mariscos 701 - Chino
5065 Riverside Drive, Chino
Tacos Y Mas - Chino
4726 Riverside Dr Unit A, Chino