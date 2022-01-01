Chino restaurants you'll love

Chino restaurants
Toast
  • Chino

Chino's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Chino restaurants

Sunright Tea Studio image

SMOOTHIES

Sunright Tea Studio

3902 Grand Ave A, Chino

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jasmine Milk Tea$4.75
Jasmine green tea combined with our signature house milk
Sunright Fruit Tea$4.95
Our signature fruit tea is made with four seasons tea, freshly squeezed orange juice, passionfruit and served with lemon & orange slices
Hokkaido Milk Tea$4.95
Creamy butterscotch Hokkaido cream combined with our ceylon black tea
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Cafe 86 - Chino image

 

Cafe 86 - Chino

4110 Edison Ave # 109, Chino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ube Butter Bars$3.75
Cafe 86's take on a Southern dessert: Sweet and rich buttery crust that is topped with a decadent filling of cream cheese, ube, and lots of butter!
Halo Halo$7.75
Signature Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Ube Ice Cream and Flan.
Ube Crinkles$2.95
Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!
More about Cafe 86 - Chino
Yoshiharu Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

4004 Grand Ave #C, Chino

Avg 4.7 (2102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Miso LV2$15.50
Pork bone broth with spicy miso paste topped with pork chashu, corn, flavored egg, green onions, bean sprouts, wakame and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Miso$14.50
Pork bone broth with miso paste topped with pork chashu, flavored egg, green onion, bean sprout, wood ear mushroom, wakame and sesame seeds
Tonkotsu Black$15.50
Pork bone broth with flavored soy sauce base and garlic paste topped with pork chashu, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, roasted black garlic oil and sesame seeds
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Wingman Kitchen image

 

Wingman Kitchen

4024 Grand Ave., Chino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.79
CHEESY WINGS$10.79
WING PLATE$13.95
More about Wingman Kitchen
Chino image

FRENCH FRIES

Chino

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Casa Burrito$11.00
Our most popular burrito! Filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro and your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, chicken, beef tinga, chile verde or chorizo 10.00 (Make it wet +2.00)
Carne En Su Jugo$18.00
Our most recommended specialty dish on the menu! This dish is originally
served in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Savory authentic broth containing tender
premium beef, whole cooked beans, chives, cilantro and bacon bits. Served
with homemade corn or flour tortillas
Tacos de Barbacoa$14.00
Two crispy grilled corn tortillas filled with our slow cooked tender spiced beef. Served with a factory broth, onion, cilantro and our macho salsa
We recommend adding cheese!
More about Chino
Papachino's Grill & Greens image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.49
Grilled Chicken over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots
Salmon Rice Bowl$11.99
Grilled blackened salmon over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots
White Roughy$11.99
Mild flavor, medium-firm texture. Great with lemon butter sauce.
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens
Señor Baja - Chino image

 

Señor Baja - Chino

5250 Philadelphia Street, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Señor Baja - Chino
R & R Breakfast Spot image

 

R & R Breakfast Spot

5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Specialty Lemonade$6.50
Our Freshly Squeezed Lemonades. Our Most Popular Item!
Breakfast Burger$15.50
Our Best Selling Burger comes with Seasoned Ground Beef Patty, Cheese, Bacon, Hash Browns, Ketchup and Egg on a Toasted Bun served with Fries (upgrades available)
Hattie$15.50
Choice of Bacon or Sausage (upgrades available, served with Pancakes, or Waffle, or French Toast (upgrades available, with one Breakfast Side (upgrades available)
More about R & R Breakfast Spot
Chophouse 363 image

 

Chophouse 363

6939 Schaefer Ave, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Chophouse 363
Restaurant banner

 

Mariscos 701 - Chino

5065 Riverside Drive, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mariscos 701 - Chino
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Y Mas - Chino

4726 Riverside Dr Unit A, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tacos Y Mas - Chino

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Chino

Tacos

