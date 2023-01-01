Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boba tea in Chino

Chino restaurants
Chino restaurants that serve boba tea

SMOOTHIES

Sunright Tea Studio - Chino

3902 Grand Ave A, Chino

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Sunright Boba Milk Tea$4.75
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.95
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Instant Boba Milk Tea (5 Packs)$19.95
Take a break for happiness with this chewy, creamy delight! We start with the bold flavor of Ceylon black tea and add creaminess with milk powder. This is paired with the rich sweetness of brown sugar and chewy boba pearls, made of tapioca. The Instant Boba Milk Tea kit makes it easy for you to make this drink at home in just a few minutes and customize the amount of boba and sugar to your taste.
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Chino
Just Boba Tea House - Chino NEW - 4024 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710, United States

4024 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710, United States, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Boba Milk Tea (includes brown sugar boba)$5.95
most popular classic assam milk tea with brown sugar boba. (already come with 1 order of brown sugar boba)
More about Just Boba Tea House - Chino NEW - 4024 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710, United States

