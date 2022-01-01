Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brulee in Chino

Chino restaurants
Chino restaurants that serve brulee

Oreo Brulee Boba Milk image

SMOOTHIES

Sunright Tea Studio

3902 Grand Ave A, Chino

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Brulee Boba Milk$6.25
Our most popular boba milk! We start with fresh milk, drizzle in house-made brown sugar syrup, layer on rich creme brulee foam with crushed Oreos and top it off with a big scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba. (Caffeine free)
Creme Brulee Boba Milk$5.95
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup, topped with creme brulee foam and served with boba. (Caffeine free)
Brulee Oat Latte - Ceylon$5.65
Ceylon tea combined with Califia Farms Oat Milk and coated with creamy caramel brulee
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Consumer pic

 

Cannataros Italian Restaurant

12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creme Brulee$5.99
More about Cannataros Italian Restaurant

