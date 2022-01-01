Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Chino

Chino restaurants
Toast

Chino restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Cannataros Italian Restaurant

12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$9.95
Grilled Chicken & Vegetables Salad$12.99
Mixed lettuce topped with grilled vegetables, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olives.
More about Cannataros Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, guacamole and tortilla strips on a bed of romaine served in a large tortilla shell with a jalapeno ranch
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.99
Diced chicken breast, almonds, sesame seeds, Mandarin oranges, and crunchy Chow Mein noodles on a bed of romaine with a sesame seed vinaigrette
Chicken Tender Salad$13.99
Fried chicken fritters, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, almonds, eggs, and corn on a bed of romaine served with ranch and bbq sauce
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens

