Chicken salad in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Cannataros Italian Restaurant
Cannataros Italian Restaurant
12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino
|Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.95
|Grilled Chicken & Vegetables Salad
|$12.99
Mixed lettuce topped with grilled vegetables, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and olives.
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Papachino's Grill & Greens
14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, black beans, corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, guacamole and tortilla strips on a bed of romaine served in a large tortilla shell with a jalapeno ranch
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Diced chicken breast, almonds, sesame seeds, Mandarin oranges, and crunchy Chow Mein noodles on a bed of romaine with a sesame seed vinaigrette
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$13.99
Fried chicken fritters, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, almonds, eggs, and corn on a bed of romaine served with ranch and bbq sauce