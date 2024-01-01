Cobb salad in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Papachino's Grill & Greens
14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbs, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, and cucumbers on a bed of romaine with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Seafood Cobb Salad
|$16.49
Sauteed shrimp, mahi mahi, diced tomatoes, diced cucumber, crumbled bacon, shredded cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and diced egg on a bed of mixed greens with Italian vinaigrette.