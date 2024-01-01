Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Chino

Chino restaurants
Toast

Chino restaurants that serve cobb salad

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbs, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, and cucumbers on a bed of romaine with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Seafood Cobb Salad$16.49
Sauteed shrimp, mahi mahi, diced tomatoes, diced cucumber, crumbled bacon, shredded cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, and diced egg on a bed of mixed greens with Italian vinaigrette.
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens
Septembers Taproom & Eatery - Chino Hills

15912 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$17.00
Bed of greens loaded with turkey, bacon, egg, tomato, blue cheese crumbles & avocado.
More about Septembers Taproom & Eatery - Chino Hills

