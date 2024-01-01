Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Chino

Chino restaurants
Chino restaurants that serve fish and chips

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$15.99
4 Large lightly battered White Roughy fillets
Kids Fish & Chips$7.99
2 pieces of battered and fried White Roughy served with French fries
Kids Fish, Shrimp & Chips$7.99
One battered and fried White Roughy and 2 battered and fried shrimp served with French fries
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens
Septembers Taproom & Eatery - Chino Hills

15912 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$19.00
Hand-breaded cod strips & our criss-cut fries. Served with tartar sauce. (No bread)
More about Septembers Taproom & Eatery - Chino Hills

