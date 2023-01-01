Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Chino

Go
Chino restaurants
Toast

Chino restaurants that serve lobsters

Yoshiharu Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino

4004 Grand Ave #C, Chino

Avg 4.7 (2102 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ramen & Crispy Tuna$45.00
More about Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino
Consumer pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Chipotle Mac & Cheese$15.99
Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and lobster.
Lobster Wet Burrito$15.49
14" tortilla stuffed with lobster, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
Lobster Taco$5.49
Large taco filled with sauteed lobster, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens

