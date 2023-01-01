Lobsters in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino
4004 Grand Ave #C, Chino
|Lobster Ramen & Crispy Tuna
|$45.00
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Papachino's Grill & Greens
14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO
|Lobster Chipotle Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and lobster.
|Lobster Wet Burrito
|$15.49
14" tortilla stuffed with lobster, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
|Lobster Taco
|$5.49
Large taco filled with sauteed lobster, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce