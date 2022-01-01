Mac and cheese in Chino

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannataros Italian Restaurant

12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino

Mac n' Cheese$6.99
Macaroni with Cheese Sauce
R & R Breakfast Spot

5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A, Chino

Side - Mac & Cheese$6.50
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Large pasta shells with our cheese sauce
Shrimp Mac & Cheese (NO CHIPOTLE)$13.49
Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and shrimp.
Lobster Mac & Cheese (NO CHIPOTLE)$15.99
Large shells in a cheese chipotle pesto, diced tomatoes, bacon and lobster.
