Mahi mahi in Chino

Chino restaurants
Chino restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Cannataros Italian Restaurant

12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi$20.99
Sauteed & baked with sun dried tomato pesto sauce & served with spinach & mushroom risotto
More about Cannataros Italian Restaurant
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Salad$14.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and dried cranberries on a bed of romaine served with tomato basil vinaigrette.
Mahi Mahi Wrap$11.99
Large tortilla filled with mahi mahi, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
Mahi Mahi Taco$4.29
Large taco filled with grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens

