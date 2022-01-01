Mahi mahi in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Cannataros Italian Restaurant
Cannataros Italian Restaurant
12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino
|Mahi Mahi
|$20.99
Sauteed & baked with sun dried tomato pesto sauce & served with spinach & mushroom risotto
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Papachino's Grill & Greens
14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO
|Mahi Mahi Salad
|$14.99
Grilled Mahi Mahi, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and dried cranberries on a bed of romaine served with tomato basil vinaigrette.
|Mahi Mahi Wrap
|$11.99
Large tortilla filled with mahi mahi, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$4.29
Large taco filled with grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce