Pudding in Chino

Chino restaurants
Chino restaurants that serve pudding

Cream Pudding Milk Tea image

SMOOTHIES

Sunright Tea Studio

3902 Grand Ave A, Chino

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Pudding Boba Milk$5.45
Cream Pudding Milk Tea$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
Pudding Boba Milk$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
More about Sunright Tea Studio
Item pic

 

Cafe 86 - Chino

4110 Edison Ave # 109, Chino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Halo Halo Bread Pudding$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
More about Cafe 86 - Chino

