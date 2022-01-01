Quesadillas in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve quesadillas
R & R Breakfast Spot
5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A, Chino
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$14.00
Bacon, Sausage & Egg Smothered with Cheese on a Flour Tortilla served with our House Made Salsa
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino
|Grande Quesadilla
|$17.00
A savory grilled flour tortilla filled with our special blend of cheese and your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, shredded chicken, chorizo or beef tinga. Sides include sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00