Quesadillas in Chino

Chino restaurants that serve quesadillas

R & R Breakfast Spot

5460 Philadelphia Street Unit A, Chino

Breakfast Quesadilla$14.00
Bacon, Sausage & Egg Smothered with Cheese on a Flour Tortilla served with our House Made Salsa
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Grande Quesadilla$17.00
A savory grilled flour tortilla filled with our special blend of cheese and your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, shredded chicken, chorizo or beef tinga. Sides include sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
Quesadilla$7.99
Large flour tortilla served with your choice of meat, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo and our Javy sauce
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
