Salmon in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve salmon
RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshiharu Ramen
4004 Grand Ave #C, Chino
|Baked Salmon Roll
|$15.00
IN: Imitation Crab, Avocado
OUT: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
|Spicy Baked Salmon Roll
|$13.00
IN: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado
OUT: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
|Salmon Steak Bento
|$20.00
Grilled salmon steak served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
Cannataros Italian Restaurant
12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino
|Salmon Fettuccine
|$19.99
Chunks of fresh salmon sauteed in butter, olive oil, & garlic, then tossed in creamy garlic alfredo sauce
|Roasted Salmon Filet
|$20.99
Served with butter sauce, side of shrimp ravioli in a creamy garlic sauce
|Salmon Picatta
|$20.99
Filet of Salmon sauteed with lemon, butter, garlic, olive oil, capers & white wine with a side of linguini
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Papachino's Grill & Greens
14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO
|A la carte Salmon
|$8.99
|Blackened Salmon Wrap
|$11.99
Large tortilla filled with blackened salmon, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled blackened salmon over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots