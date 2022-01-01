Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Chino

Chino restaurants
Chino restaurants that serve salmon

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen

4004 Grand Ave #C, Chino

Avg 4.7 (2102 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Salmon Roll$15.00
IN: Imitation Crab, Avocado
OUT: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Spicy Baked Salmon Roll$13.00
IN: Spicy Imitation Crab, Avocado
OUT: Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce
Salmon Steak Bento$20.00
Grilled salmon steak served with steamed white rice, 2 pieces of California roll, shrimp tempura, yasai kakiage, breaded zucchini, spring mix salad with house miso dressing, slice of orange and miso soup.
More about Yoshiharu Ramen
Cannataros Italian Restaurant

12345 Mountain Avenue, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Fettuccine$19.99
Chunks of fresh salmon sauteed in butter, olive oil, & garlic, then tossed in creamy garlic alfredo sauce
Roasted Salmon Filet$20.99
Served with butter sauce, side of shrimp ravioli in a creamy garlic sauce
Salmon Picatta$20.99
Filet of Salmon sauteed with lemon, butter, garlic, olive oil, capers & white wine with a side of linguini
More about Cannataros Italian Restaurant
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A la carte Salmon$8.99
Blackened Salmon Wrap$11.99
Large tortilla filled with blackened salmon, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and our creamy "Javy" sauce
Salmon Rice Bowl$11.99
Grilled blackened salmon over rice pilaf, diced zucchini, and carrots
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens

