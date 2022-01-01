Shrimp burritos in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino
|Grilled Shrimp Burrito
|$13.00
Savory grilled shrimp with our special chipotle dressing, rice, grilled veggies and melted cheese 12.00
(Make it wet +2.00)
Papachino's Grill & Greens
14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO
|Shrimp Wet Burrito
|$14.49
14" tortilla stuffed with shrimp, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.