Shrimp burritos in Chino

Chino restaurants
Chino restaurants that serve shrimp burritos

Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Burrito$13.00
Savory grilled shrimp with our special chipotle dressing, rice, grilled veggies and melted cheese 12.00
(Make it wet +2.00)
Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wet Burrito$14.49
14" tortilla stuffed with shrimp, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
