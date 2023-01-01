Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skirt steaks in Chino

Go
Chino restaurants
Toast

Chino restaurants that serve skirt steaks

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak and Eggs$24.00
Our tender cooked skirt steak accompanied with two eggs cooked to
your liking. Served with homemade corn or flour tortillas
Skirt Steak$30.00
Our tender cooked skirt steak served with grilled onions, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and a charred broiled jalapeño
*Consuming raw or undercooked meat increases the risk of food borne illness
Skirt Steak Tampiqueña$32.00
Our premium thin cut skirt steak accompanied with your choice of a cheese or ranchera enchilada
More about Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
Item pic

 

Kra-Pow -

4024 Grand Avenue, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
grilled skirt steak$19.00
grilled and served dry chili dipping sauce
More about Kra-Pow -

Browse other tasty dishes in Chino

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Cinnamon Rolls

Salmon

Chorizo Burritos

Calamari

Clams

Map

More near Chino to explore

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (950 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (801 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1910 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston