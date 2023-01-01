Skirt steaks in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve skirt steaks
More about Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Diaz Mexican Restaurant - Chino
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino
|Skirt Steak and Eggs
|$24.00
Our tender cooked skirt steak accompanied with two eggs cooked to
your liking. Served with homemade corn or flour tortillas
|Skirt Steak
|$30.00
Our tender cooked skirt steak served with grilled onions, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo and a charred broiled jalapeño
*Consuming raw or undercooked meat increases the risk of food borne illness
|Skirt Steak Tampiqueña
|$32.00
Our premium thin cut skirt steak accompanied with your choice of a cheese or ranchera enchilada