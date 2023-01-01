Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Chino

Go
Chino restaurants
Toast

Chino restaurants that serve steamed rice

Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino

4004 Grand Ave #C, Chino

Avg 4.7 (2102 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Rice$3.50
Steamed Rice$2.50
More about Yoshiharu Ramen - Chino
Consumer pic

 

Kra-Pow -

4024 Grand Avenue, Chino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
side steamed rice$3.00
More about Kra-Pow -

Browse other tasty dishes in Chino

Chorizo Burritos

Chicken Teriyaki

French Fries

Steak Sandwiches

Calamari

Flan

Clams

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Chino to explore

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chino Hills

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1922 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston