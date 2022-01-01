Tacos in Chino

Chino restaurants
Chino restaurants that serve tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Chino

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos de Barbacoa$14.00
Two crispy grilled corn tortillas filled with our slow cooked tender spiced beef. Served with a factory broth, onion, cilantro and our macho salsa
We recommend adding cheese!
Three Amigos Tacos$10.00
Three handmade corn tortilla tacos with your choice
of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, beef tinga or chorizo. Garnished with fresh chopped onion and cilantro
The Gourmet Taco Duo$11.00
Two soft handmade corn tortilla tacos grilled with a blend of premium
melted cheese, fresh avocado, onion, cilantro, and our original chipotle dressing.
Your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, grilled chicken, beef tinga or chorizo
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Taco$3.99
Large taco filled with grilled steak, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
Baja Taco$3.99
Large taco filled with our signature fried fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, and our homemade "Javy" cream sauce
