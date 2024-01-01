Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Chino

Chino restaurants
Chino restaurants that serve veggie burritos

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Diaz Sabor a Mexico

7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$13.00
Filled with whole beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro and our sautéed rajas 10.00 (Make it wet +2.00)
More about Casa Diaz Sabor a Mexico
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Papachino's Grill & Greens

14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Wet Burrito$12.49
14" tortilla stuffed with grilled zucchini, carrots, onion, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.
More about Papachino's Grill & Greens

