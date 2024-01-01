Veggie burritos in Chino
Chino restaurants that serve veggie burritos
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Diaz Sabor a Mexico
7041 Schaefer Ave suite A, Chino
|Veggie Burrito
|$13.00
Filled with whole beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro and our sautéed rajas 10.00 (Make it wet +2.00)
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Papachino's Grill & Greens
14501 RAMONA AVE, CHINO
|Veggie Wet Burrito
|$12.49
14" tortilla stuffed with grilled zucchini, carrots, onion, rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Topped with House made enchilada sauce and queso blanco served with sour cream and guacamole.