Cookies in Chino Hills

Chino Hills restaurants
Chino Hills restaurants that serve cookies

Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills

13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills

TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies n Cream Cupcake$4.75
Chocolate cupcake with an oreo cream cheese frosting and oreo crumbs
Cookies N Cream Cake$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Chocolate cake filled and frosted with cookie 'n cream frosting, and topped with Oreo cookies.
Cookie Butter Vegan Cupcake$5.50
Moist spiced vanilla cake with a non-dairy frosting topped with biscoff cookie crumbs
Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills

15871 Pomona Rincon Rd Suite 100, Chino Hills

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
[Single] Cookies & Cream Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)$8.50
A Single 3 Cookies Cloud Pancakes / Milk Tea Cream / Strawberries / Cookie & Cream Crumbs
Cookie Butter Latte$6.00
Double Shots of Espresso + Milk + Biscoff Speculoos Cookie Butter Syrup (ICED 16oz / HOT 8Oz)
Cookies & Cream Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)$16.00
3 Cookies Cloud Pancakes / Milk Tea Cream / Strawberries / Cookie & Cream Crumbs
