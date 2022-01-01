Cookies in Chino Hills
Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills
13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills
|Cookies n Cream Cupcake
|$4.75
Chocolate cupcake with an oreo cream cheese frosting and oreo crumbs
|Cookies N Cream Cake
|$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Chocolate cake filled and frosted with cookie 'n cream frosting, and topped with Oreo cookies.
|Cookie Butter Vegan Cupcake
|$5.50
Moist spiced vanilla cake with a non-dairy frosting topped with biscoff cookie crumbs
Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills
15871 Pomona Rincon Rd Suite 100, Chino Hills
|[Single] Cookies & Cream Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)
|$8.50
A Single 3 Cookies Cloud Pancakes / Milk Tea Cream / Strawberries / Cookie & Cream Crumbs
|Cookie Butter Latte
|$6.00
Double Shots of Espresso + Milk + Biscoff Speculoos Cookie Butter Syrup (ICED 16oz / HOT 8Oz)
|Cookies & Cream Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)
|$16.00
3 Cookies Cloud Pancakes / Milk Tea Cream / Strawberries / Cookie & Cream Crumbs