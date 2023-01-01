Cupcakes in Chino Hills
Chino Hills restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Cafe 86 - Chino Hills - Cafe 86 - Chino Hills
Cafe 86 - Chino Hills - Cafe 86 - Chino Hills
Country Club Drive, Chino Hills
|Kaye Vasquez | 1-22-23 | 3 doz ube flan cupcakes + 5 doz mini ube crinkles
|$227.00
|Milo Cupcake
|$4.50
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream
|Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
|$4.50
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
More about Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills
Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills
13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills
|Ube Flan Cupcake
|$5.50
Ube cupcake topped with a creamy leche flan topping
|Red Velvet Cupcake
|$4.99
Classic red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting and red velvet crumbs
|Dulce De Leche Cupcake
|$4.99
Vanilla cinnamon cupcake frosted with our dulce de leche cream cheese, cinnamon crystal sugar, topped with a caramel swirl and churro