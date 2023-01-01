Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Chino Hills

Chino Hills restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

Cafe 86 - Chino Hills - Cafe 86 - Chino Hills

Country Club Drive, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kaye Vasquez | 1-22-23 | 3 doz ube flan cupcakes + 5 doz mini ube crinkles$227.00
Milo Cupcake$4.50
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$4.50
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
More about Cafe 86 - Chino Hills - Cafe 86 - Chino Hills
Item pic

 

Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills

13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ube Flan Cupcake$5.50
Ube cupcake topped with a creamy leche flan topping
Red Velvet Cupcake$4.99
Classic red velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting and red velvet crumbs
Dulce De Leche Cupcake$4.99
Vanilla cinnamon cupcake frosted with our dulce de leche cream cheese, cinnamon crystal sugar, topped with a caramel swirl and churro
More about Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills

