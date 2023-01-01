Flan in Chino Hills
Chino Hills restaurants that serve flan
Cafe 86 - Chino Hills - Cafe 86 - Chino Hills
Country Club Drive, Chino Hills
|Kaye Vasquez | 1-22-23 | 3 doz ube flan cupcakes + 5 doz mini ube crinkles
|$227.00
|Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan
|$17.50
4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
|Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
|$4.50
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills
13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills
|Ube Flan Cupcake
|$5.50
Ube cupcake topped with a creamy leche flan topping
|Buko Pandan Flan Cupcake
|$5.50
Coconut cupcake topped with creamy leche flan topping
|Buko Coconut Pandan Flan Cake
|$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Buko (Coconut) pandan cake filled with coconut cheesecake filling, topped with macapuno coconut strings and edged with toasted coconut flakes