Pies in Chino Hills

Cafe 86 - Chino Hills - Cafe 86 - Chino Hills
Country Club Drive, Chino Hills
|Ube Crack Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY)
|$24.00
One of our signature holiday pies!
Sweet oat cookie crust topped with a gooey ube chess pie filling. Best served cold! - *Please designate what day you would like to pick up (Nov 22 or Nov 23 only)*
|Mais Con Yelo Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY)
|$24.00
One of our signature holiday pies!
Sweet corn and cream cheese filling sitting on top of our Skyflakes crust. Best served ice cold! *Please designate what day you would like to pick up (Nov 22 or Nov 23 only)*
Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills
13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills
|Ube Custard Pie
|$24.00
9" Ube Custard Pie in a buttery graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
|Crème Bruleè Custard Pie
|$24.00
9" Crème Bruleè Custard Pie in a buttery graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
|Coconut Pandan Custard Pie
|$24.00
9" Coconut Pandan Custard Pie in a buttery graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream