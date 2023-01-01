Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Chino Hills

Go
Chino Hills restaurants
Toast

Chino Hills restaurants that serve pies

Ube Crack Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY) image

 

Cafe 86 - Chino Hills - Cafe 86 - Chino Hills

Country Club Drive, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ube Crack Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY)$24.00
One of our signature holiday pies!
Sweet oat cookie crust topped with a gooey ube chess pie filling. Best served cold! - *Please designate what day you would like to pick up (Nov 22 or Nov 23 only)*
Mais Con Yelo Pie (PRE ORDER ONLY)$24.00
One of our signature holiday pies!
Sweet corn and cream cheese filling sitting on top of our Skyflakes crust. Best served ice cold! *Please designate what day you would like to pick up (Nov 22 or Nov 23 only)*
More about Cafe 86 - Chino Hills - Cafe 86 - Chino Hills
Item pic

 

Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills

13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ube Custard Pie$24.00
9" Ube Custard Pie in a buttery graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
Crème Bruleè Custard Pie$24.00
9" Crème Bruleè Custard Pie in a buttery graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
Coconut Pandan Custard Pie$24.00
9" Coconut Pandan Custard Pie in a buttery graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
More about Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Chino Hills

Cake

Fried Rice

Cookies

Cupcakes

Flan

Cheesecake

Pork Belly

Al Pastor Tacos

Map

More near Chino Hills to explore

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Yorba Linda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Walnut

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (948 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (630 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (756 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston