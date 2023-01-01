Strawberry cheesecake in Chino Hills
Chino Hills restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
More about Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills
Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills
13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cake
|$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Strawberry cake filled with strawberry creamcheese frosting, topped with strawberry ganache drip and edged with graham cracker crumbs.
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake
|$4.99
Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crumbs
|Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Cupcake
|$2.99
Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crumbs
More about Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills
Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills
15871 Pomona Rincon Rd Suite 100, Chino Hills
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)
|$20.00
3 Strawberry Pancakes / Cheesecake Bites / Cream Cheese Whipped Cream / Strawberry Compote / Diced Strawberries / Strawberry Powder / Mint Leaves
|[Single] Strawberry Cheesecake Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)
|$10.00
1 Strawberry Pancake / Cheesecake Bites / Cream Cheese Whipped Cream / Strawberry Compote / Diced Strawberries / Strawberry Powder / Mint Leaf