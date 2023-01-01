Strawberry cheesecake in Chino Hills

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills

13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake Cake$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Strawberry cake filled with strawberry creamcheese frosting, topped with strawberry ganache drip and edged with graham cracker crumbs.
Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake$4.99
Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crumbs
Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Cupcake$2.99
Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crumbs
More about Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills
Item pic

 

Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills

15871 Pomona Rincon Rd Suite 100, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Cheesecake Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)$20.00
3 Strawberry Pancakes / Cheesecake Bites / Cream Cheese Whipped Cream / Strawberry Compote / Diced Strawberries / Strawberry Powder / Mint Leaves
[Single] Strawberry Cheesecake Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)$10.00
1 Strawberry Pancake / Cheesecake Bites / Cream Cheese Whipped Cream / Strawberry Compote / Diced Strawberries / Strawberry Powder / Mint Leaf
More about Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills

