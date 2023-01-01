Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Chino Hills

Chino Hills restaurants
Chino Hills restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills

13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Keto Tiramisu Cake$66.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto espresso soaked cake filled and frosted with mocha cream cheese frosting dusted with unsweetened cocoa powder. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.
More about Baked Dessert Bar - Chino Hills - Chino Hills
Item pic

 

Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills

15871 Pomona Rincon Rd Suite 100, Chino Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
[Single] Tiramisu Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)$8.50
1 Coffee Pancake / Mascarpone Creme / Cocoa Powder / Strawberry / Banana
Tiramisu Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)$16.00
3 Coffee Pancakes / Mascarpone Creme / Cocoa Powder / Strawberry / Banana
More about Take Ur Seat - Chino Hills

