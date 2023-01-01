Tiramisu in Chino Hills
Chino Hills restaurants that serve tiramisu
13855 City Center Dr, Chino Hills
|Keto Tiramisu Cake
|$66.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Keto espresso soaked cake filled and frosted with mocha cream cheese frosting dusted with unsweetened cocoa powder. Low carb, gluten friendly, and sweetened with monkfruit, erythritol, stevia extract, and allulose.
15871 Pomona Rincon Rd Suite 100, Chino Hills
|[Single] Tiramisu Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)
|$8.50
1 Coffee Pancake / Mascarpone Creme / Cocoa Powder / Strawberry / Banana
|Tiramisu Cloud Pancake (Flavor of the Month)
|$16.00
3 Coffee Pancakes / Mascarpone Creme / Cocoa Powder / Strawberry / Banana