Chin's Szechwan - Carlsbad
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
2820 Roosevelt St • $$
Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
Popular Items
|Pu Pu Platter (for 2)
|$17.95
Assorted appetizers with two pieces of shanghai egg roll, two pieces of fried shrimp, two pieces of crispy chicken dumpling, two pieces of teriyaki beef stick, two pieces of teriyaki chicken stick, and two pieces of cream cheese wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard. This item can't be modified.
|Tangerine Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Six pieces. Chicken wings were wok-tossed in a sweet red and pungent tangerine sauce.
|Imperial Soup
|$11.95
Minced ingredients of shrimp, chicken, and crabmeat in a light egg flower chicken broth. Includes a bag of wonton crisps.
|Ku Ting Crispy
|$18.95
Choice of tender meat fried in a light batter sauteed with honey walnuts in chef's special sauce. Served with steamed white rice. For fried rice, lo mein soft noodles, or brown rice, please order entree separately from the rice and noodles section. The fried rice and lo mein soft noodles are made to order with your specifications. Thank you.
|Szechuan Garlic
|$18.95
Choice of meat sautéed with fresh mushrooms, onions, broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots in a spicy garlic sauce. Served with steamed white rice. For fried rice, lo mein soft noodles, or brown rice, please order entree separately from the rice and noodles section. The fried rice and lo mein soft noodles are made to order with your specifications. Thank you.
|Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings
|$12.95
Six pieces. Salt and pepper chicken wings wok-tossed with garlic and green onions.
|Golden Fried Shrimps
|$12.95
Six pieces. Butterflied jumbo shrimp coated in seasoned bread crumbs then fried to golden brown perfection. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard. This item can't be modified.
|Brown Rice (Large)
|$4.00
|Spicy Honey & Sesame (Orange)
|$18.95
Lightly battered meat quickly stir-fried in a spicy honey sauce and red chili peppers. Served with steamed white rice. For fried rice, lo mein soft noodles, or brown rice, please order entree separately from the rice and noodles section. The fried rice and lo mein soft noodles are made to order with your specifications. Thank you.
|Kung Pao
|$18.95
Choice of meat sauteed with mushrooms, squash, and peanuts in a kung pao sauce. To make the entree spicy, please rate in the notes the spiciness rating from 1 to 5 stars. Served with steamed white rice. For fried rice, lo mein soft noodles, or brown rice, please order entree separately from the rice and noodles section. The fried rice and lo mein soft noodles are made to order with your specifications. Thank you.
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout
Location
2820 Roosevelt St
Carlsbad CA
Nearby restaurants
Swami's Cafe- Carlsbad
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Señor Grubby's
No reviews yet
Gonzo Ramen
No reviews yet
Village Pub
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
© 2022 Toast, Inc.