Go
Main picView gallery

Chip Cookies - Bountiful

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

490 E 1100 N

North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

490 E 1100 N, North Salt Lake UT 84054

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Apollo Burger - North Salt Lake
orange starNo Reviews
590 East 1100 North North Salt Lake, UT 84054
View restaurantnext
Fat Fish - Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
595 West 2600 South Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Plated Dreams
orange starNo Reviews
2468 South Main Street Woods Cross, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Thirst Drinks - Bountiful
orange starNo Reviews
1545 South Main Street Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Robintino’s
orange starNo Reviews
1385 S 500th W Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Bountiful Greek Cafe - 1025 South 500 West
orange starNo Reviews
1025 South 500 West Bountiful, UT 84010
View restaurantnext
Map

More near North Salt Lake

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chip Cookies - Bountiful

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston