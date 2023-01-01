Chip Cookies - Bountiful
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
490 E 1100 N, North Salt Lake UT 84054
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Apollo Burger - North Salt Lake
No Reviews
590 East 1100 North North Salt Lake, UT 84054
View restaurant