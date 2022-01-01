Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Herriman
  • /
  • Chip Cookies - Riverton - 4578 West Partridge Hill Lane
A map showing the location of Chip Cookies - Riverton - 4578 West Partridge Hill LaneView gallery

Chip Cookies - Riverton - 4578 West Partridge Hill Lane

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4578 West Partridge Hill Lane

Riverton, UT 84096

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4578 West Partridge Hill Lane, Riverton UT 84096

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

SAFFRON CIRCLE - RIVERTON
orange starNo Reviews
4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton - 5049 West 13400 South
orange starNo Reviews
5049 13400 South Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Tonyburgers - Herriman
orange starNo Reviews
11976 S Carlsbad Way Suite 500 Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Dirty Bird - Riverton - Riverton
orange starNo Reviews
13299 S Teal Ridge Way Suite PD-K1 Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
The Salty Pineapple
orange star4.4 • 990
13262 S 5600 W Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Herriman
orange starNo Reviews
5502 13400 S Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverton

The Salty Pineapple
orange star4.4 • 990
13262 S 5600 W Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Riverton

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lehi

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chip Cookies - Riverton - 4578 West Partridge Hill Lane

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston