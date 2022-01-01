Chips and Salsa

OSO Market & Kitchen

No reviews yet

OSO Market & Kitchen was launched with the inspiration and life-long passion for delicious experiences, and the desire to answer the age old question of “what should I eat?” Created by husband and wife team and creators behind some of the country’s most notable restaurants. Most recently that of Dallas’s first and only official Michilin venue in the state of Texas, Bullion and BTG. OSO is a unique online marketplace that offers healthy and delicious weekly school or workplace lunches, family dinners, holiday treats, gift baskets, afternoon tea kits, and custom event catering delivered flawlessly every time right to your front door or event.

