Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Chi Restaurant - 1935 4th Ave W
A map showing the location of Chi Restaurant - 1935 4th Ave WView gallery

Chi Restaurant - 1935 4th Ave W

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1935 West 4th Avenue

Vancouver, BC V6J 1M7

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1935 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver BC V6J 1M7

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Creekside BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
910 Northeast Tenney Road Vancouver, WA 98685
View restaurantnext
Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
429 Peace Portal Dr Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
The Rustic Fork
orange star4.0 • 41
442 Peace Portal Way Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
The Joseph Richard Group - The Henry - 5708 176 Street
orange starNo Reviews
5708 176 Street Surrey, CN V3S 4C8
View restaurantnext
The Juice Truck- WHOLE FOODS - CAMBIE - 510 West 8th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
510 West 8th Avenue Vancouver, CN V5Z 1C6
View restaurantnext
Afuri Ramen + Dumpling- Vancouver - 2801 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
2801 Main Street Vancouver, CN V5T 3G1
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chi Restaurant - 1935 4th Ave W

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston