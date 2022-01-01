Go
CHIRP

Come in and enjoy the best Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken in town!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

369 W 34th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (947 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Confit Sandwich$11.00
Pork Confit, Sweet Potato, Pickled Onions, Spicy Mayo on a Ciabatta Roll
1/2 Chicken Combo + 2 Sides$15.00
Extra White Garlic Sauce Sm$0.50
Chicken Empanada$4.00
1/4 Chicken Combo + 2 Sides$11.00
Chicken Salad$10.00
Greens, Grapes, Potato, Walnuts, Jalapeno Aioli, Red Pepper Dressing.
Chicken Rice$16.00
Beef Empanada$4.00
Chirp Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Sweet Plantain, Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Green Sauce. On a Ciabatta Roll.
Extra Green Sauce Sm$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

369 W 34th St

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
