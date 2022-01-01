CHIRP
Come in and enjoy the best Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken in town!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
369 W 34th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
369 W 34th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cedric's at the Shed
Come in and enjoy!
Maman
Cafe & Bakery
Mercado
Come in and enjoy!
Mercado
Dining Destination Featuring the Delicious Diversity of Spanish Cuisine from Chef José Andrés.