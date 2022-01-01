Go
Toast

Chi's Chinese Cuisine

Chenal location

17200 Chenal Parkway • $$

Avg 3.3 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Spring Rolls (2)$4.00
Egg Drop Soup
Fried Rice$10.00
Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
Family Pack for 2$26.99
Comes with 2 16oz boxes of steamed or fried rice, 2 egg rolls, 2 pcs of Crab Rangoon, and your choice of 2 entrees.
Crab Rangoon (6)$8.00
Lo Mein$11.00
Potsticker Dumplings (6)$8.00
Sweet & Sour CK$12.00
Sesame Chicken$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

17200 Chenal Parkway

Little Rock AR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

YGFBFKitchen Restaurant & Catering

No reviews yet

YGFBFKitchen delivers a unique casual fine-dining experience to diners with discerning tastes looking for an exceptional Southern & Cajun inspired menu made with locally sourced ingredients. Guests can feel at home in an elegant and cozy environment surrounded by Southern hospitality and delicious food!

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0205

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Whole Hog Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston