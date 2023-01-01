Chisago Lakes Grill - 12975 292nd St
Open today 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
12975 292nd St, Lindstrom MN 55045
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Norman Quacks Chophouse - Forest Lake
No Reviews
843 W Broadway Ave Forest Lake, MN 55025
View restaurant
Mr Large Burrito - 21450 Forest Blvd. N
No Reviews
21450 Forest Blvd. N Forest Lake, MN 55025
View restaurant