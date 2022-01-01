Go
CHISHACK

Open today 6:30 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

301 75th St

WILLOWBROOK, IL 60527

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Cheese Fries$3.95
Fries with Cheddar cheese sauce.
Chi*Fries$3.95
Topped with garlic butter and Parmesan.
7. Italian Beef$5.75
Chi*Shack's Italian Beef topped w/ Au Jus, Sweet Peppers & Giardiniera available for extra cost
Order it Dry, Wet or Dipped in Au Jus
10. Chicago*Dog$3.45
Chi*Shack's All Beef Hot Dog topped with Relish, chopped onions, tomato, celery salt, kosher pickle spear, sport peppers, mustard and poppy seed bun.
18. Jumbo Chicken Tenders$2.95
Fresh Jumbo chicken Tenders double dipped in a buttermilk batter and fried to golden brown. Choose 2 or 4 pieces. Served with your choice of dipping sauce: Chi*Sauce, Signature Ranch, Asian, Honey Mustard, Buffalo or BBQ.
French Fries$2.45
1. Chi*Burger with American Cheese$6.25
Angus beef topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and Chi*Sauce on a toasted bun. All natural fresh ground beef.
4a. Spicy Crispy Chicken$6.95
A crispy fried chicken breast with shredded lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.
4. Crispy Chicken$6.25
A crispy fried chicken breast with shredded lettuce, pickles & mayo on a toasted bun.
2. Chi*Bacon Burger with American Cheese$7.95
Angus beef topped with American Cheese and smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions, and Chi*Sauce on a toasted bun. All natural fresh ground beef.
All hours

Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

301 75th St, WILLOWBROOK IL 60527

Directions

