CHIVE

We do SALADS- WRAPS- BOWLS and we do it right! Pick one of our favorites from the menu or build your own creation. Everything is fresh and made to order everyday!!

WRAPS • SOUPS • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

422 Lawrence Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (169 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
BYO Bowl$8.00
Extra Dressing$0.50
Adobo Steak Wrap$12.00
Adobo seasoned steak, brown rice, grilled peppers and onions, Ranch dressing, and white cheddar on a garlic herb wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Breaded buffalo chicken, romaine, carrots, avocado and ranch dressing on a whole grain wrap.
BYO Salad$7.00
Turkey Wrap$12.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, romaine, tomatoes, provolone cheese and cranberry mayonnaise on a whole grain wrap.
Chips & Salsa$3.50
BYO Wrap$7.00
Chicken bacon ranch wrap$12.00
Garlic and herb wrap, romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, white cheddar, ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

422 Lawrence Ave

Ellwood City PA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
