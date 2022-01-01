CHIVE
We do SALADS- WRAPS- BOWLS and we do it right! Pick one of our favorites from the menu or build your own creation. Everything is fresh and made to order everyday!!
WRAPS • SOUPS • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
422 Lawrence Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
422 Lawrence Ave
Ellwood City PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Debbie's Delicious Desserts
Come in and enjoy!
Z Pub & Diner
Open 11am - 9pm Mon-Thurs and 8am - 9pm Fri-Sun for dine-in, carryout pickup and curbside pickup...................................................................................................................................................................................................................... For Curbside Pickup, choose "Pickup" for your order and pull your car to the front door. We'll bring your food out!
Athens Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Greersburg Tavern
Come in and enjoy!