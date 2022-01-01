Chivo Taqueria is a unique, casual, full service restaurant that features our interpretation of tacos, fused with local ingredients. It boasts a decor that champions both Mexican and American cultures with a distinct, unrivaled selection of both tequilas and whiskeys. Our interpretation of cocktails made from these spirits will always utilize the freshest ingredients, insuring the highest quality drinks. Our full service bar also features an excellent selection of wines and craft beers.



TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

314 S Gay St • $$