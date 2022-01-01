Go
Toast

Chivo Taqueria

Chivo Taqueria is a unique, casual, full service restaurant that features our interpretation of tacos, fused with local ingredients. It boasts a decor that champions both Mexican and American cultures with a distinct, unrivaled selection of both tequilas and whiskeys. Our interpretation of cocktails made from these spirits will always utilize the freshest ingredients, insuring the highest quality drinks. Our full service bar also features an excellent selection of wines and craft beers.

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

314 S Gay St • $$

Avg 4.6 (335 reviews)

Popular Items

Piggy Smalls$4.00
No Meat? Guacward$4.00
Steaknews$4.50
Party Fowl$4.00
The Codfather$4.50
Chicken Dilla$14.00
Limp Brisket$4.50
Queso Dip$8.00
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Street Corn$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

314 S Gay St

Knoxville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Tomato Head

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Merchants of Knoxville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kaizen

No reviews yet

Dine-In & Curbside Pickup Available!

Myrtles- Market Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston