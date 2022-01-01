Go
Toast

Chloez Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

5622 Ox Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (300 reviews)

Popular Items

Applewood Smoked Bacon$4.25
Belgian Waffles$10.50
Two Buttermilk Pancakes$10.00
Just A Burger$9.50
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo. Add your choice of American, Swiss, or Provolone cheese $1.00.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Your own HOT Buffalo wing sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & our homemade blue cheese dressing.
American Burger$11.00
Applewood smoked bacon, American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & mayo.
French Toast$10.00
Steak & Cheese Supreme$11.50
Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers and Provolone cheese.
Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries$9.00
5 Chicken Tenders & Fries served with Honey Mustard, Hickory BBQ or Spicy Honey BBQ sauce.
Beignets$7.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5622 Ox Road

Fairfax Station VA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bunnyman Brewing

No reviews yet

Urban Legends, Local Stories & Serious, Quality Beer.
Bunnyman Brewing, a microbrewery in the Fairfax/Burke area, crafts high-quality beers with an exciting rotation of unique variations. We invite you to come by, relax, have a beer, and tell some local stories and maybe even spot the legendary Bunnyman. Bring a friend though because you don’t ever want to drink alone.

Capital Ale House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mason Pizzeria & Grill

No reviews yet

WELCOMETO MASON!!
COME IN AND ENJOY!!

Chi Mc - Burke Location

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston