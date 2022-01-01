Chocolate Bar
Closed today
No reviews yet
114 Chippewa
Buffalo, NY 14202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
114 Chippewa, Buffalo NY 14202
Nearby restaurants
IKE & BGs- Niagara
Soul Food
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Served fast and filled with flavor, we offer healthy bowls or wraps however you want them at an affordable price. All ingredients are top-quality, locally sourced, and made all-natural. We take great pride in serving healthy food that tastes amazing. Join us for lunch and dinner today!
The Grotto Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Spot Coffee
SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe