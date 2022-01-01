Go
Chocolate Bash - Claremont

1 North Indian Hill Blvd suite D_101

Popular Items

CREPE
Lava Cake$8.99
a warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream
MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )
Sampler Plate$24.99
get a taste of our menu on one plate
( crepe, waffle, and mini pancakes) with your choice of topping
Sushi Crepe$13.99
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
Bash Roll$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of two fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
GIFT BOX OF CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRIES$25.00
Brownies Ice-cream Cup$9.99
warm chocolate brownie bites served with a scoop of ice-cream, topped with whipped cream and your choice of topping
Cream Puffs$8.99
10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
Location

claremont CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
