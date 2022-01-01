Chocolate Bash - Irvine Spectrum

CUCINA enoteca

No reviews yet

CUCINA enoteca is a modern california-inspired italian kitchen meets charming bohemian eatery in one of orange county’s only retail wine shop and restaurant-in-one concepts. CUCINA enoteca Irvine’s bustling environment includes an open kitchen, dining room, bar, community seating and two patios. the restaurant is situated on the northwest side of the irvine spectrum center, across from the edwards IMAX theater.

