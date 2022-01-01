Go
Toast

Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles

Come in and enjoy!

10897 West Pico Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cookie Butter Shake$8.99
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Sampler Plate$24.99
get a taste of our menu on one plate (crepe, waffle and mini pancakes served with your choice of topping)
Bash Burger$14.99
4 pancakes layered with your 3 choices of fruit and served with your choice of topping
Bash Roll$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
Lava Cake$8.99
warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream
Marshmallow Stick$2.99
Sprite Special$3.99
CREPE
MINI PANCAKE ( 10 PIECES )
See full menu

Location

10897 West Pico Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Z Pastabar

No reviews yet

Z Pastabar - Gourmet - All Natural - To Go
Combining Italian Pasta Legacy with French Sauce Know-How in a California-Style relaxed Fashion
In Los Angeles: Westside Pavilion - Dinning Area

The Apple Pan

No reviews yet

Quality Forever

The Wellesbourne

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ciao Verde Italia

No reviews yet

Ciao Verde is a Vegan & Plant-based virtual restaurant experience located on the Westside of Los Angeles. Ciao Verde’s menu is inspired by Farm-to-table classic Italian dishes which are sensibly sourced, vegan & plant-based with organically grown ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston