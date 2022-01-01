Go
Chocolate in the Oven

Come in and enjoy!
Voted best bakery in Hunterdon County!
*Please note* We operate to produce fresh pastries, cookies, and more daily. While we will do our best to fulfill all selections, please note items sell out at certain times of the day. We will contact you if something you ordered is no longer available for the day! This does not apply to any custom cake, catering, or order placed for pickup beyond 48 hours!
Enjoy!

53 Bridge Street

Popular Items

Sfogliatelle 🇮🇹$4.25
Flaky puff pastry filled with sweet ricotta and orange zest.
Scone$3.75
Single Chocolate Covered Strawberry$2.10
Irish Soda Bread$12.95
Cannoli$4.25
Cream Puffs$5.50
Brownie$3.95
Gourmet Cupcake$3.75
St Josephs Pastry Cannoli$5.50
St Joseph Pastry - Traditional$4.00
Location

53 Bridge Street

Milford NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
