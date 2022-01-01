Go
  • CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE Takeout & Delivery

8am - 4pm Mon - Sat
8am - 2 pm Sun
LUNCH - BRUNCH - CAKES - COOKIES - ORGANIC COFFEE - DELICIOUS!

821 W. San Mateo Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Almond Croissant$4.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon$5.00
Plain Butter Croissant$3.50
A classic flaky buttery croissant.
Blue Corn Blueberry Pancakes$14.00
Gluten-free blue corn blueberry pancakes topped with sweet brown sugar piñon sauce,
toasted pine nuts
Country Breakfast$13.00
Two organic eggs any style, breakfast smashers, toast and your choice of house made green chile sausage, applewood smoked bacon, veggie bacon, veggie sausage, or thick cut ham.
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
A decadent croissant with a chocolate core and drizzle on top.
The Maven's Reuben$15.00
The classic sandwich made modern with your choice of house made corned beef, smoked turkey, vegetarian pastrami or vegetarian turkey with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, mustard, and our house made Thousand Island sauce on freshly baked light rye.
Chopped Salad$14.00
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, poblano peppers, tomatoes, jack cheese, avocado tossed in a cumin lime vinaigrette
BLT & A$14.00
Beeler Ranch applewood smoked bacon or veggie bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado, mayo, toasted home baked whole oat and wheat bread 
California Turkey$15.00
Organic Diestel farms turkey or vegetarian turkey, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, sprouts, lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard dressing, toasted organic sourdough 
See full menu

Location

821 W. San Mateo Road

Santa Fe NM

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

