Choco-Latte Cafe

A locally owned and run cafe in downtown Bar Harbor, Maine featuring coffee, espresso, chocolates, breakfast sandwiches, house-made bagels, and tacos!

240 Main Street

Popular Items

COLD BREW$3.75
Iced coffee made in-house with grounds steeped overnight in cold water.
All cream, milks, sugars, & other add-ins are self serve at our pick up counter!
BAGEL$2.25
House-made bagels, made fresh daily! (with your choice of spread, or as is!)
LATTÉ
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk. Offered in a 12oz, 16oz, or Iced 20oz.
MAPLE OAT LATTÉ$4.75
A specialty latte made with local Maine maple syrup & oat milk.
CAFÉ DE OLLA
A specialty latté with our house-made cinnamon and cardamom syrups.
HOT CHOCOLATE
Our house made chocolate syrup, with your choice of steamed milk!
DRIP COFFEE
Freshly brewed coffee, roasted here in Bar Harbor at Acadia Coffee Company.
All drip coffee is self-serve, along with the cream, milks, sugars & other ad-ins!
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.75
Customize your own breakfast sandwich!
CHOCO-LATTÉ
A specialty latté with our house-made chocolate syrup + a spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger - with a dash of vanilla extract.
MOCHA
A specialty latté with our house-made chocolate syrup, or white chocolate syrup.
Location

240 Main Street

Bar Harbor ME

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
