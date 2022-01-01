Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Athens
  • /
  • Choco Pronto - 700 Baxter Street, Athens, GA, 30605, US
Main picView gallery

Choco Pronto - 700 Baxter Street, Athens, GA, 30605, US

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

700 Baxter Street

Athens, GA 30605

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

700 Baxter Street, Athens GA 30605

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flapjack's (Gatlinburg #6) - 146 Gatlinburg
orange starNo Reviews
146 Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738
View restaurantnext
Papouli's Mediterranean Cafe & Market - Macon - 121 Tom Hill Sr Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
121 Tom Hill Senior Boulevard Macon, GA 31210
View restaurantnext
Honey Bear's Cupcakery - 138 Everett St Bryson City NC 28713
orange starNo Reviews
138 Everett Street Bryson City, NC 28713
View restaurantnext
Mulligan’s Bar & Grill - 704 Harrison Ferry Rd
orange starNo Reviews
704 Harrison Ferry Road Baneberry, TN 37890
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Athens

Last Resort Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,813
174-184 West Clayton Street Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
The Place - Athens
orange star4.6 • 1,446
229 E Broad St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Groove Burgers
orange star4.6 • 956
1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510 Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
Trappeze Pub
orange star4.1 • 948
269 N Hull Street Unit 6 Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
South Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.5 • 900
247 E Washington St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Brett's Casual American
orange star4.7 • 828
3190 atlanta hwy Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Athens

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Dacula

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Choco Pronto - 700 Baxter Street, Athens, GA, 30605, US

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston