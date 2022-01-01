Go
Cholita Linda

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1337 Park St • $$

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)

Popular Items

Rice & Black Beans$4.60
Carne Asada Taco$3.50
steak, chipotle salsa, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Chips & Guac$6.45
Ensalada$7.95
organic mixed greens, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, salsa, crema, cotija cheese, light vinaigrette
Tofu Taco$3.50
seasoned organic tofu, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Plantains$4.50
Baja Fish Taco$3.50
crispy fried fish, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema.
Carnitas Taco$3.50
slow braised pork, chipotle salsa, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Pollo Taco$3.50
spit-roasted free range chicken, salsa roja, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Yuca Frita$5.50
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1337 Park St

Alameda CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
