Cholita Linda

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4923 Telegraph Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3673 reviews)

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco$3.50
slow braised pork, chipotle salsa, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Cubano$10.65
pulled pork shoulder, black forest ham, mustard, pickles, aioli and Swiss cheese on grilled French bread
Tofu Taco$3.50
seasoned organic tofu, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Rice & Black Beans$4.60
Baja Fish Taco$3.50
crispy fried fish, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema.
Pollo Taco$3.50
spit-roasted free range chicken, salsa roja, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Chips & Guac$6.45
Plantains$4.50
Carne Asada Taco$3.50
steak, chipotle salsa, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Ensalada$7.95
organic mixed greens, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, salsa, crema, cotija cheese, light vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4923 Telegraph Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Marufuku Ramen - Oakland

Pizzaiolo - Oakland

