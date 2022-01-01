Go
ChoLon Central Park

ChoLon Central Park

Open today 3:30 PM - 8:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

269 Reviews

$$

10195 E 29th Dr

Denver, CO 80238

Popular Items

Malaysian Noodles$23.00
(Regular or Double Portion) Stir-Fried Malaysian Noodles, Shrimp, Egg
* Can be made GF
Tofu Buns$12.00
Tofu Buns, Hoisin-Sriracha, Pickles (2pcs)
Salmon Crudo*$18.00
Smashed Avocado, Wasabi Crunch
General Cho's Soup Dumplings$14.00
Chicken (4pcs)
Pork Belly Buns$12.00
Pork Belly, Hoisin-Sriracha, Pickles (2pcs)
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
(Regular or Double Portion) Brussels Sprouts, Ground Pork, Kaffir Lime
Pork Potstickers$14.00
Ginger Mustard Dip (4pcs)
French Onion Soup Dumplings$14.00
Cave-aged Gruyere Cheese (4pcs)
Vegetable Fried Rice*$17.00
Vegetable Fried Rice, Oven Dried Pineapple, Soft Poached Egg, Crispy Shallot, Sambal, Cilantro
Shiitake Mushroom Dumplings$13.00
Butternut Squash Crystal Dumplings, Truffle Emulsion (4pcs)
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Location

10195 E 29th Dr, Denver CO 80238

Directions

ChoLon Central Park

