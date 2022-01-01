ChoLon Downtown

Go
ChoLon translates to “big market” in Vietnamese and is named after the largest Chinese-influenced market in Saigon. It also includes Executive Chef/Owner Lon Symensma’s first name, so after his extensive culinary travels across Asia, it “felt right” to open ChoLon in 2010 in Denver.
You’ll notice ChoLon’s menu plays on interpretations of traditional dishes found across the Far East, combined with slight nods to Lon’s classical European training. For example, French onion soup is not usually found inside of a hand-pleated Chinese dumpling, but you’ll experience whimsical dishes like this across our menu.

Pork Belly Bao Buns$12.00
Pork Belly, Hoisin-Sriracha, Pickles (2pcs)
French Onion Soup Dumplings$14.00
Cave-aged Gruyere Cheese (4pcs)
Pork Potstickers$14.00
Pork-filled, Ginger Mustard Dip (4pcs)
Vegetable Fried Rice*$17.00
(Regular or Double Portion) Vegetable Fried Rice, Oven-Dried Pineapple, Poached Egg
Mushroom Dumplings$13.00
Truffle Emulsion (4pcs)
Waygu Beef Skewers*$15.00
Wagyu Beef Skewers, Hong Kong Steak Sauce (4pcs)
Stir-Fried Malaysian Noodles$23.00
(Regular or Double Portion) Stir-Fried Malaysian Noodles, Shrimp, Egg, Bean Sprouts Can be made gluten-free.
General Cho's Soup Dumplings$14.00
General Cho's Chicken-filled Soup Dumplings (4pcs)
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1555 Blake St

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
