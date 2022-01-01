Go
Cholo Soy Cocina

Come on in and enjoy!

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

3715 S Dixie Hwy

Avg 4.7 (832 reviews)

Popular Items

CHANCHO$5.00
AJI ROCOTO MARINATED WOOD ROASTED PORK, PINEAPPLE SALSA, CHOLO SAUCE
VEGETARIANO$5.50
CHEF CHOICE OF INGREDIENTS
POLLO$5.00
SOFRITO BRAISED CHICKEN, PICKLED RED ONIONS, SPICED CREMA, QUESO FRESCO CRUMBLES
PESCADITO$7.00
TEMPURA FRIED LOCAL FISH, GUAC, PINEAPPLE SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, CHOLO SAUCE
CRISPY CHICKEN$5.50
BUTTERMILK FRIED, CHOLULA, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO, PICKLED RED ONIONS
CHIPS & GUAC$8.50
EXACTLY WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE
STEAK$6.75
GRILLED SLICED STEAK, CHIMICHURRI AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO
BRISKET$6.00
SMOKED BRISKET, SALSA CHINO, GUAC, PICKLED RED ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO
SHORT RIB$5.50
BRAISED BEEF, PICKLED GREEN PAPAYA, GOCHUJANG AIOLI, QUESO FRESCO
PORK BELLY$6.00
PICKLED GREEN PAPAYA, PEPERS, CHOLO SAUCE
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3715 S Dixie Hwy

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
