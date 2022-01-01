Chompie's - Chandler
Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.
3481 W. Frye Road
Popular Items
Location
3481 W. Frye Road
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wildflower
Come in and enjoy!
Some Burros
Come in and enjoy!
Adalberto's
Come in and enjoy!
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Gas•tro•pub [gas-troh-pubb] A public house that serves high quality food, beer and cocktails without pretension. Thirsty Lion’s culinary commitment is to provide an eclectic variety of globally inspired cuisines with an emphasis on local ingredients, bold flavors and scratch recipes.