Chompie's - Chandler

Chompie’s is a full-service restaurant that’s been serving up great food, including our freshly baked bread, cakes, pastries, and world-famous bagels, since 1979! We’re known for our authentic, timeless family recipes that have been handed down for generations. Our team is dedicated to serving our customers with exceptional service and quality, ensuring that every single experience is incredibly enjoyable and unmistakably delicious.

3481 W. Frye Road

Popular Items

Wall Street Bagel$10.99
Plain Cream Cheese, Slice Nova Lox, Tomato, and Red Onion
Black & White Cookie$3.99
Traditional NYC Classic Cookie topped with chocolate and vanilla icing
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.99
Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese
SD Bacon | Sliced$4.99
The Early Riser$11.49
Egg sandwich with two fried eggs, your choice of bacon, ham, turkey sausage, plus Cheddar cheese on a fresh-baked bagel. Served with choice of home fries, fresh fruit salad, or hash browns
Homemade Soups | Quart$10.99
Your Choice served with Bagel Chips
Famous Corned Beef$19.99
Our famous corned beef, broiled red potatoes, cabbage & fresh baked Irish soda bread. Includes Lovey’s Leprechaun dessert!
Classic Grandpa Ruby's Rueben | Corned Beef$19.79
Corned Beef served with grilled sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled Rye. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Pastrami Full$17.99
Our Famous NY Pastrami, baked with our secret blend of spices, then steamed to mouthwatering perfection. Hot Pastrami like you’ve never tasted! Served with choice of side
Original Jewish Sliders$15.99
Three (3) mini Challah rolls filled with moist lean brisket, mini potato pancakes, and Jack cheese. Served with a side of brown gravy. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
Location

3481 W. Frye Road

Chandler AZ

Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
